JP deputies shoot man after chase, crash in Metairie

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish deputies shot a man they say took off in a stolen car and was wielding a gun after a short chase and crash in Old Metairie early Friday, sheriff Joe Lopinto reported.

According to Lopinto, deputies detected a stolen vehicle near the intersection of Orpheum and Avenue E. around 2 a.m.

As deputies approached, one person standing outside of the vehicle ran and was apprehended a short distance away, while the second person, who was inside of the car, drove off and led deputies on a pursuit before crashing the vehicle near the intersection of Metairie Road and Friedrichs Avenue.

Lopinto said that as the driver got out of the vehicle, he had a gun and several deputies opened fire. The man was struck by gunfire and taken to the hospital. The sheriff's office said he was considered to be stable.