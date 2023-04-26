Child found dead in Harahan was kindergartner at St. Matthew; school to close for 2 days

Deputies were requested to help the Harahan Police Department investigate a death near Sedgefield and Donelon drives.

HARAHAN, La. — A six-year-old child was found dead in Harahan Wednesday, according to an email sent to parents at St. Matthew the Apostle School.

There was a large law enforcement presence in Harahan, La., on Wednesday as authorities investigate the death involving the child.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office offered few details, other than that deputies were requested to help the Harahan Police Department investigate a death near Sedgefield and Donelon Drives, but the email sent to parents said that the child was a kindergarten student at the school.

"This is indeed a horrific tragedy that will impact our school and parish community. Because of the very challenging and sensitive nature of the situation and, in order to help our faculty and families in processing this news, we have made the decision to cancel all classes tomorrow, Thursday, April 27 and Friday April 28," said the email.

Neighbors told WWL-TV that authorities asked him for his home security video from Tuesday night. He said that the video showed a woman pulling a wagon with a bucket inside of it. The neighbor said that police seemed to believe that the child's body was in the bucket.

"The investigation is ongoing and there is a large police presence in the area," a statement from the JPSO said. The sheriff's office has scheduled a news conference for 5 p.m. to release additional information.

