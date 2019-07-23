GRETNA, La. (WWL-TV) — The man accused of killing four people at random in Jefferson Parish and New Orleans was ordered Tuesday to be held without bail.

Sean Barrette, 22, is accused of killing three people during a shooting spree in Metairie during several days in June. Once arrested, he was also linked to another murder in New Orleans East.

A Jefferson Parish judge denied bond for Barrette in connection with the cases in Kenner and Metairie during a probable cause hearing at the parish courthouse in Gretna.

Barrette is jailed on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and aggravated criminal damage to property.

In addition to being accused of the four killings, Barrette is suspected of shooting at another three people.

Commissioner Paul Schneider denied a request for bond on the two first-degree murder charges after listening to what he described as “strong” evidence against Barrette.

"He’s certainly a threat to the community," Assistant District Attorney Kenneth Bordelon argued during the hearing.

Public defender Paul Fleming is representing Barrette.

Barrette could face the death penalty if convicted on the murder charges. Bond for the other charges was set at more than $2.5 million.

Following his arrest, Barrette's family released a statement expressing their condolences to the victim's families: “We understand there are no words that can ease or take away your pain. We only hope you can one day find peace.”

Barrette is accused of randomly killing 22-year-old Isai Cadalzo at West Metairie Avenue and Henry Landry Street in Metairie on June 17. Fewer than 24 hours later, the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said Barrette fatally shot Manuel Caronia, 45, and Nicky Robeau, 57, at West Metairie and North Starrett Street.

Nicole Robeau, one of Nicky Robeau’s three daughters, described her father as the family’s “rock.”

"He was the sole provider for our mom," Nicole Robeau said. "This just basically destroyed our life and took the most amazing man away from us."

Kasey Robeau said that sitting in the courtroom with her father's alleged killer was difficult.

"It was just hard on me because my dad was, like, my best friend," she said. "It still doesn't seem real, like it really happened.

Barrette is also accused of shooting at a woman's car while she drove on Interstate 10 in Metairie near Oaklawn Drive the evening of June 17.

Kenner police booked him with shooting at a man and woman while they were driving on I-10 near Loyola Drive in Kenner on June 5. No one was injured in either incident.

Investigators used ballistics evidence to link Barrette to the June 6 shooting death of Bruce Reed, 61, in New Orleans East, as well as a non-fatal shooting in the city earlier that day.

Times-Picayune | New Orleans Advocate staff writer Michelle Hunter contributed to this report.