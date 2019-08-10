GRETNA, La. —

The man accused of killing three people at random in Jefferson Parish pleaded not guilty Tuesday.

According to court records, Sean Barrette maintains his innocence after being accused of killing three people during a shooting spree in Metairie during several days in June.

Barrette, 22, has been denied bond and is currently being held in the Jefferson Parish Prison.

Barrette is jailed on two counts of first-degree murder, one count of second-degree murder, three counts of attempted second-degree murder, two counts of obstruction of justice and aggravated criminal damage to property.

In addition to being accused of the three killings, Barrette is suspected of shooting at another three people.

Public defender Paul Fleming is representing Barrette.

Barrette could face the death penalty if convicted on the murder charges.