More students returning to the classroom in Jefferson Parish under Phase 3

NEW ORLEANS, Louisiana — Schools in Jefferson Parish have announced their plan to expand the student body and transition to more in-person learning starting Sept. 23.

Governor Edwards made the decision to move the state into Phase 3 on Sept. 11 after assessing the data provided by the Louisiana Department of Health.

“We look forward to seeing our students back at school on a more regular basis and returning to a more traditional school setting,” Dr. James Gray, superintendent for Jefferson Parish Schools, said

The parish is continuing to follow the health and safety protocols outlined in their "Start Strong Jefferson" plan, which was created with guidance from the Louisiana Dept. of Education and the Louisiana Dept. of Health along with local health officials.

Some student have already been back in their desk since the first day of school, which was originally Aug. 12, but for COVID concerns was pushed back to Aug. 30.

The goal of Start Strong Jefferson is to make sure safety is taken as students while in the presence of the staff and other students.

Daily temperature checks, face coverings, social distancing and static grouping to the maximum extent possible, frequent hand washing and more cleaning and disinfecting are required.

Jefferson Parish will have a plan for returning more students according to grade levels:

Grades 6-8- All hybrid students will return to school for in-person classroom instruction five days a week beginning Wednesday, Sept. 23.

Grades 9-12- Hybrid students will rotate Fridays on campus for in-person classroom instruction following the current A/B schedule beginning Friday, Sept. 25.

Greater needs 9-12 students- Hybrid students who are most in need of in-person instruction may return five days a week for in-person classroom instruction. Schools will determine these students on a case-by-case basis and follow-up directly with those families.

All virtual students- Students enrolled in Virtual Jefferson will continue to learn virtually at home through the nine week commitment period with the opportunity to remain for the duration of the year.

“Our goal throughout this process has been to return as many students to the classroom safely while providing choice for families to receive virtual at-home learning," Dr. James Gray.

Governor Edwards transition order for phase 3 will expire Oct. 9,2020.