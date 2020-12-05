JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish will allow most of its businesses to reopen beginning Friday, largely along the lines allowed by the State of Louisiana.

Churches will be allowed to open to 25 percent of capacity with additional outdoor seating allowed - with proper distancing.

In addition, the parish will be allowing gyms, barber shops, nail salons, theaters and other retail, with the requisite 25 percent capacity and limits on distancing.

Team and contact sports will be disallowed, but people will be allowed on tennis courts, batting cages, fishing piers, dog parks and disc golf areas.

What won't be open are outdoor restrooms, water fountains, shelters, outdoor exercise equipment, basketball goals, pools, concession stands and meeting rooms.

Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng said that currently plans are for summer camps to be opened, and they are signing up campers, but they are awaiting more guidance from the state.

