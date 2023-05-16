Jefferson Parish Council to consider cuts, alterations for six bus routes

The move was suggested by the JP Transit Department to cut costs on routes with low ridership.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — On Wednesday, the Jefferson Parish Council will vote on a proposal to alter or cut six bus routes.

The six routes include:

E1-Veterans-Airport Route The new route would run from the New Orleans airport down Veterans Blvd. and Pontchartrain Exp. and end at Canal Cemetery bus and Streetcar Terminal. Instead of continuing into Downtown New Orleans, riders will need to connect using the Canal Streetcar.

According to Parish President, Cynthia Lee Sheng, if the parish continues operating as they are now, by 2029 the parish would be in a deficit of $27.8 million dollars. That's why she's hoping the council will adopt the proposal.

“The more proactive we can be in the long run the less painful it will be to our riders," Sheng said.

Sheng said that the transit system is largely funded by the federal government.

“Fares do not pay anywhere near what it takes to run a transit system," Sheng said.

Ride New Orleans, a local transit advocacy nonprofit, sees the plan as a threat to equitable and accessible transportation.

“This is going to do harm, and it’s going to hit people double hard because RTA is also doing some service cuts in June and we’ve got people who don’t have access to a car," Ride Executive Director, Courtney Jackson, said.

Sheng said the Metairie Local bus route serves about 1.6 passengers an hour, and it costs the parish $460,000 a year to operate. The route would be eliminated under the proposal.

The Metairie Local runs through the heart of Councilwoman Jennifer Van Vrancken's district.

“That was immediately concerning to me when you talk about getting rid of bus service in Metairie. What I’ve been assured by the administration and the transit director is that other routes will cover most of what was covered in the Metairie Local," Van Vrancken said.

The council will consider the proposal on Wednesday. Van Vrancken said they could defer the decision, but she says that would likely confuse riders who've been notified changes will go into effect on June 4.

“Whether or not we move forward at the council immediately on these cuts, I will still have an open ear because I do think we need to constantly listen to how do we improve service," Van Vrancken said.

Public comment will be allowed at the meeting, or Van Vrancken recommends emailing or calling your councilmember's office.