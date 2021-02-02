x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Jefferson

Jefferson Parish warns of dangerous new drugs after 4 overdose deaths

One of the drugs is 100 times more potent than fentanyl and is legally used as an elephant tranquilizer.
Credit: Getty Images/iStockphoto

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Coroner Dr. Gerry Cvitanovich published a public warning on Tuesday after the parish recorded four overdose deaths due to dangerous fentanyl-like drugs last month.

Cvitanovich said the deaths are the first reported deaths in Jefferson Parish due to fentanyl analogs carfentanil and para-fluorofentanyl.

The coroner says carfentanil, a synthetic opioid about 10,000 times more potent than morphine and 100 times more potent than fentanyl, is legally used as an elephant tranquilizer. Para-fluorofentanyl has a similar potency to fentanyl.

Cvitanovich said 16 deaths have been reported across the U.S. since Dec. 2020 due to the new synthetic drugs.

“The presence of these drugs in Jefferson Parish and the surrounding parishes is cause for concern given their relative strength and the potential for an increase in overdoses and overdose-related deaths, even among opioid-tolerant users,” Cvitanovich said.

Both drugs resemble powdered cocaine or heroin and are injected via snorting, pills or injection. They are usually sold to users that think they are buying heroin or fentanyl. 

“The public and law enforcement should be on full alert due to the extreme danger of these very highly potent and potentially deadly drugs,” Cvitanovich said.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.
‎New Orleans News from WWL
‎Stay up-to-date with the latest news and weather in the New Orleans area on the all-new free WWL TV app. Our app features the latest breaking news that impacts you and your family, interactive weather and radar, and live video from our newscasts and local events. LOCAL & BREAKING NEWS * Receive r...
App Store |Dec 16, 2020