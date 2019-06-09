JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish government is warning residents of an imposter Facebook Messenger account that is reportedly asking for money.

In a news release, parish leaders said the fake Messenger account posing as "Jefferson Parish" and sending requests for funds was discovered Thursday.

"Jefferson Parish will never send you a message via Facebook regarding a fundraiser or to ask you for money," the statement said.

Parish government says residents should disregard any messages received through Facebook Messenger from a profile claiming to be Jefferson Parish. If you do get one of these messages, they ask you to report it to Facebook immediately.

