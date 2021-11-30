Jefferson Parish to resume recycling pickup December 6

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Residents in Jefferson Parish will be once again able to utilize recycling services offered by the parish.
Curbside recycling will return to unincorporated Jefferson Parish, which includes Metairie, and the town of Jean Lafitte starting on December 6. The practice was halted for three-months in the wake of Hurricane Ida.
"Loads are expected to be heavy and delays are anticipated. During the first week, every effort will be made to collect material on the regularly scheduled pick-up day. As the situation stabilizes, trucks will return to areas to collect any remaining material in neighborhoods that were missed on their designated day," the parish announced in a Tuesday press release.
Paper, cardboard, plastic containers #1-2, aluminum cans and bimetal cans are the only items that are being encouraged for recyclable use. Material shouldn't be placed in plastic bags. Glass and items containing food or other waste will not be accepted as part of the program's resumption.