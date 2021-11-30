Jefferson Parish to resume recycling pickup December 6

The parish temporarily suspended recycling pickup after Hurricane Ida.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Residents in Jefferson Parish will be once again able to utilize recycling services offered by the parish.

Curbside recycling will return to unincorporated Jefferson Parish, which includes Metairie, and the town of Jean Lafitte starting on December 6. The practice was halted for three-months in the wake of Hurricane Ida.

"Loads are expected to be heavy and delays are anticipated. During the first week, every effort will be made to collect material on the regularly scheduled pick-up day. As the situation stabilizes, trucks will return to areas to collect any remaining material in neighborhoods that were missed on their designated day," the parish announced in a Tuesday press release.