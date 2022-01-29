Jefferson Transit implements new plans for improved travels

The changes were presented in a virtual meeting in Dec. 2021 between Jefferson Transit and the RPC.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — A change is coming to the Jefferson Parish Transit system at the end of January.

The Regional Planning Commission announced Wednesday that the implementation of the New Links Final Network will launch on January 30.

The changes were presented in a virtual meeting in Dec. 2021 between Jefferson Transit and the RPC.

Officials said the new system was created to improve service and make transit easier for riders. The new plan is said to reflect community priorities and current travel needs.

The changes include new bus stop installation as well as a new bus schedule and new routes.

East Bank Bus Route changes:

E1 - Veterans bus improves frequency to every 24 minutes.

bus improves frequency to every 24 minutes. E5 - Causeway becomes E6 - Metairie Local - this new route brings service to W. Napoleon and Severn Ave.

becomes - this new route brings service to W. Napoleon and Severn Ave. Rider wait times are improved for all East Bank routes.

West Bank Bus Routes changes:

W1 - Avondale will now service Segnette Blvd, Nicole Blvd and S. Jamie Blvd.

will now service Segnette Blvd, Nicole Blvd and S. Jamie Blvd. New service to areas where no service existed before, including Delgado Community College, Segnette field, Alario Center and Emmett Gilbert School.

Jefferson Parish Transit Director Ninette Barrios released a statement on the new changes:

“We are proud that Jefferson Transit will be the first in the region to implement New Links recommendations. Our Transit Administration has been working with Transdev since early 2020 to solidify these service changes suggested by the RPC, which will improve travel times for our residents, provide service in new areas and deliver better connections to businesses and places of employment. Thanks to all our partners on this project and the many community members that attended our New Links Public hearings and provided valuable feedback.”

The schedules can be picked up at the Wilty Terminal and Transit Administration building in Gretna or can be viewed on the JP Transit website.