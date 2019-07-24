METAIRIE, La. — A popular donut shop near the Lake Pontchartrain Causeway is closing until further notice after a fire damaged the building Wednesday morning.

The fryer at Joe's Cafe in Metairie sparked the blaze early in the morning, according to the Jefferson Parish Fire Department. The local chain posted to their Facebook page confirming the temporary closure for repairs.

Nobody was injured in the fire, which authorities say took about 30 minutes to extinguish.

"It is with a heavy heart that we announce that the Joe's Café Causeway location will be closed until further notice, due to a fire early this morning," they wrote. "We are so grateful to the Jefferson Parish Fire Department for working tirelessly to extinguish the blaze."

The restaurant's owners called the damage "daunting" and did not give a timeline for when the storefront would open again.

But hope is not lost for donut lovers. Joe's Cafe still has four locations on the west bank and one location in Kenner still open.