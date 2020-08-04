NEW ORLEANS — Drive-thru coronavirus testing at the Alario Center will be closed Thursday, April 9, due to a lack of test kits.

According to Jefferson Parish officials, a shipment of testing kits scheduled to arrive on April 8 has been delayed. The testing site will reopen when the shipment arrives, which they anticipate will be on Friday, April 10.

Southeast Louisiana's five other drive-thru testing sites will remain open.

Locations

Orleans Parish

  • University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena Parking Lot 
    6801 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70148
  • New Orleans East Hospital
    5620 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127 
  • Odyssey House 
    2700 S. Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70118

UPDATE: New Orleans consolidates to one COVID-19 drive-thru testing site                                                                    

Jefferson Parish

  • Alario Center, Westwego
    2000 Segnette Blvd, Westwego, LA 70094

Terrebonne Parish

  • Thibodaux Regional Health System (First responders/medical only)
    506 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, the former location of Thibodaux Regional Women’s Clinic.
  • TGMC Medical Arts facility
    855 Belanger Street, Houma LA  70360

St. John the Baptist Parish 

  • 1900 West Airline Highway in Laplace, La. 
    Starting on April 7, the drive-thru testing will happen Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the complex. St. John the Baptist residents who are symptomatic can be tested from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., or until the day’s allotted tests have been conducted.

Rules 

  • Free, drive-through COVID-19 testing to community members exhibiting symptoms of the virus. 
  • Weekdays from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m
  • Will continue testing as supplies last. 
  • The tests are free; however, individuals are encouraged to bring their insurance cards if applicable. Individuals without insurance will still be eligible for testing. 
  • Community members should check OHL’s social media for daily updates as testing supplies are limited (Facebook: @odysseyhouselouisiana /Instagram & Twitter: @odysseyhousela).

New Orleans East Hospital 

  • For symptomatic adults (18 and older) on the hospital campus 
  • Must first call Health COVID-19 Hotline at 504-962-6202 if you are experiencing fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, running nose, or any other cold-like symptom. An over the phone screening will be conducted to evaluate if you need to come to the drive thru testing center. 
  • Monday - Friday from 9am - 5pm or as long as tests are available. 
  • For the safety of everyone, residents are asked to keep their windows up on arrival until further instructions are provided. Residents should also have their ID and insurance card ready. 
  • Results will be provided via phone within 5-7 business days.

