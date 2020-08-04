NEW ORLEANS — Drive-thru coronavirus testing at the Alario Center will be closed Thursday, April 9, due to a lack of test kits.
According to Jefferson Parish officials, a shipment of testing kits scheduled to arrive on April 8 has been delayed. The testing site will reopen when the shipment arrives, which they anticipate will be on Friday, April 10.
Southeast Louisiana's five other drive-thru testing sites will remain open.
Locations
Orleans Parish
- University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena Parking Lot
6801 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70148
- New Orleans East Hospital
5620 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127
- Odyssey House
2700 S. Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70118
UPDATE: New Orleans consolidates to one COVID-19 drive-thru testing site
Jefferson Parish
- Alario Center, Westwego
2000 Segnette Blvd, Westwego, LA 70094
Terrebonne Parish
- Thibodaux Regional Health System (First responders/medical only)
506 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, the former location of Thibodaux Regional Women’s Clinic.
- TGMC Medical Arts facility
855 Belanger Street, Houma LA 70360
St. John the Baptist Parish
- 1900 West Airline Highway in Laplace, La.
Starting on April 7, the drive-thru testing will happen Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the complex. St. John the Baptist residents who are symptomatic can be tested from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., or until the day’s allotted tests have been conducted.
Rules
For hours, requirements and more information, click the links below:
University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena Parking Lot
Thibodaux Regional Health System
St. Charles Parish
Odyssey House
- Free, drive-through COVID-19 testing to community members exhibiting symptoms of the virus.
- Weekdays from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m
- Will continue testing as supplies last.
- The tests are free; however, individuals are encouraged to bring their insurance cards if applicable. Individuals without insurance will still be eligible for testing.
- Community members should check OHL’s social media for daily updates as testing supplies are limited (Facebook: @odysseyhouselouisiana /Instagram & Twitter: @odysseyhousela).
New Orleans East Hospital
- For symptomatic adults (18 and older) on the hospital campus
- Must first call Health COVID-19 Hotline at 504-962-6202 if you are experiencing fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, running nose, or any other cold-like symptom. An over the phone screening will be conducted to evaluate if you need to come to the drive thru testing center.
- Monday - Friday from 9am - 5pm or as long as tests are available.
- For the safety of everyone, residents are asked to keep their windows up on arrival until further instructions are provided. Residents should also have their ID and insurance card ready.
- Results will be provided via phone within 5-7 business days.
