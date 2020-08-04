NEW ORLEANS — Drive-thru coronavirus testing at the Alario Center will be closed Thursday, April 9, due to a lack of test kits.

According to Jefferson Parish officials, a shipment of testing kits scheduled to arrive on April 8 has been delayed. The testing site will reopen when the shipment arrives, which they anticipate will be on Friday, April 10.

Southeast Louisiana's five other drive-thru testing sites will remain open.

Locations

Orleans Parish

University of New Orleans Lakefront Arena Parking Lot

6801 Franklin Avenue, New Orleans, LA 70148

5620 Read Blvd, New Orleans, LA 70127

2700 S. Broad Street, New Orleans, LA 70118

UPDATE: New Orleans consolidates to one COVID-19 drive-thru testing site

Jefferson Parish

Alario Center, Westwego

2000 Segnette Blvd, Westwego, LA 70094

Terrebonne Parish

Thibodaux Regional Health System (First responders/medical only)

506 North Acadia Road, Thibodaux, the former location of Thibodaux Regional Women’s Clinic.

855 Belanger Street, Houma LA 70360

St. John the Baptist Parish

1900 West Airline Highway in Laplace, La.

Starting on April 7, the drive-thru testing will happen Tuesdays through Thursdays from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the complex. St. John the Baptist residents who are symptomatic can be tested from 9 a.m. – 12 p.m., or until the day’s allotted tests have been conducted.

Rules

For hours, requirements and more information, click the links below:

Free, drive-through COVID-19 testing to community members exhibiting symptoms of the virus.

Weekdays from 3 p.m. - 5 p.m

Will continue testing as supplies last.

The tests are free; however, individuals are encouraged to bring their insurance cards if applicable. Individuals without insurance will still be eligible for testing.

Community members should check OHL’s social media for daily updates as testing supplies are limited (Facebook: @odysseyhouselouisiana /Instagram & Twitter: @odysseyhousela).

New Orleans East Hospital

For symptomatic adults (18 and older) on the hospital campus

Must first call Health COVID-19 Hotline at 504-962-6202 if you are experiencing fever, cough, body aches, sore throat, running nose, or any other cold-like symptom. An over the phone screening will be conducted to evaluate if you need to come to the drive thru testing center.

Monday - Friday from 9am - 5pm or as long as tests are available.

For the safety of everyone, residents are asked to keep their windows up on arrival until further instructions are provided. Residents should also have their ID and insurance card ready.

Results will be provided via phone within 5-7 business days.

