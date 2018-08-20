Jefferson Parish officials estimate as much as 80 percent of the gas generated by the JP landfill is not being captured and likely leaking out into the air; that includes methane and hydrogen sulfide.

Neighbors in River Ridge, Harahan and Waggaman, where the landfill is located, have been complaining for months about a strong odor causing nose bleeds and breathing problems.

Lindsay Rankins lives in River Ridge across the Mississippi River from the landfill.

"Since our house is older with older windows, especially at night around two or three in the morning, you could really smell it," Rankins said.

Parish leaders admit the landfill is contributing to the foul odors.

JP Councilman Chris Roberts wants the parish to install a network of monitoring stations that can detect a wide spectrum of gases in the air.

"This is not an alternative to the improvements that need to be done at the landfill," Roberts said. "I believe what we're experiencing right now could be a combination, both of odors that are coming from the landfill and potentially odors that could be coming from chemicals or plants or other things that are along the river."

The parish now relies on the Louisiana Department of Environmental Quality to monitor air pollution.

Roberts says if there is a spike in harmful gases, it takes DEQ some time to respond.

"A lot of times when you have an odor that comes along the river it's there and it dissipates," Roberts said. "So, if you're waiting on a unit to arrive from Baton Rouge to come here, catching it or trying to detect it can be very difficult."

Back in River Ridge, Rankins says air quality monitors that alerts authorities when there's a problem would give her family more peace of mind.

"It's probably a really good idea to make sure, especially because we have a 5-year-old that has heart issues and stuff, so in the long-term make sure it's not harming him or us or anybody in the community," Rankins said.

Roberts plans to ask the council to vote for a resolution calling for the air monitoring equipment at the August 29 JP Council meeting.

Roberts did not have an estimate as to what the monitoring stations would cost, but said they should have the ability to provide real-time information similar to a system now in place for parish drainage.

