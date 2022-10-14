Severn Ave. construction to be complete in 3-4 weeks

Jefferson Parish Public Works Director, Mark Drewes, said the project is 13 months behind schedule.

NEW ORLEANS — Jefferson Parish Public Works Director, Mark Drewes, got good news during his weekly progress update for Severn Avenue.

"The contractor has informed us that they should be completed within three to four weeks," Drewes said.

Drewes said the project is 13 months behind schedule. He blames some of those months on Hurricanes Zeta and Ida for causing delays, as well as Mardi Gras and holiday shopping halting construction.

"The other roughly 10 months, we added work to the project that was significant," Drewes said, "It was originally an $11.6 million job. It's roughly $14 million now."

Drewes said that the contractor was given a $300,000 incentive to finish the project 25 days early, but they failed to do so.

"We know the businesses are hurting so our goal has always been to complete this project," Drewes said.

Wayne Laird, general manager of the Five Guys on Severn Avenue, said the construction has impacted his staff and customers.

"It's been taxing. The constant traffic, the people, we had both of our driveways blocked for a couple of months," Laird said, "You actually have to work to get here sometimes."

The front steps of the restaurant are blocked off as finishing touches are done on the project.

According to Drewes, landscaping, decorative pavers and crosswalks are what's left.

"If I didn't work here, I'd avoid this street like the plague," Laird said.

JP said that Metairie drivers can now expect an easy commute for holiday shopping.

"I'm hoping by the holidays, but I've been hearing that for a while now," Laird said.

"Obviously this corridor houses Lakeside Mall and that shopping and retail, probably if you looked at it by just those few blocks, is probably the biggest sales tax generator in the entire state," Drewes said, "So, it's important that we keep this area up to date."

You will also notice new bike lanes on Severn Avenue.

Drewes said that's because this project is a federal aid project and federal rules required JP to consider both vehicle and pedestrian traffic.

The bike lanes connect the Lakefront path to Fat City. If you hit one in your car, you're supposed to redirect, Drewes said.

"We want to do everything we can to protect those bicyclists," Drewes said.

Drewes said they hope to eventually develop a bicycle network.

"Our goal is always to be progressive," Drewes said, "Obviously our younger generations are much more inclined to use bicycles."

However, some people who work on Severn expressed concern about the bike lanes.

"I've been here for seven years, and I could probably count on one hand the amount of bikes that I see," Laird said.