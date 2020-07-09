JP park manager charged with stealing $14,000 from taxpayers for personal use

He was able to do this under the radar for several years because the parish didn't have sufficient "controls" in place according to the audit.

METAIRIE, La. — A Jefferson Parish park manager is accused of stealing $14,000 in taxpayer funds for his own personal expenses, according to a state audit and court records.

Barry McGuinness was the manager of Lafreniere Park in Metairie until June 2020, when he resigned from his position. He was arrested June 10 on a felony charge of theft between $5,000 and $24,999 and subsequently booked into the parish jail.

According to a mandatory report to the state's auditing agency, parish officials discovered the missing funds at the end of 2019, and traced them back to McGuinness.

The Legislative Auditor's Office said the parish traced the missing money, which was stolen over a four-year span from 2013-17, back to McGuinness.

He allegedly stole $14,000 through "cash from checks payable to the parish," meaning he cashed the checks on behalf of the parish, but did not deposit the money in a parish account.

Instead, authorities say he used the funds to purchase a variety of personal expenses.

He was able to do this under the radar for several years because the parish didn't have sufficient "controls" in place to prevent or find thieves, according to the audit.

After the money was tracked to McGuinness, he was arrested by the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office.

McGuinness made his $15,000 bail the same day he was booked and is currently awaiting a Status Hearing where prosecutors will announce whether they intend to pursue the charges against him at trial.

That hearing is set for Tuesday, Sept. 8.

If convicted, McGuinness faces up to 10 years in prison and fines up to $10,000. Jefferson Parish officials plan to seek "full restitution" for the missing funds.

After the theft was discovered, new safeguards against theft were established within the park's money-handling procedure, including specific changes meant to prevent a similar theft.

Lafreniere Park Recreational District had a budget fund of approximately $800,000 going into 2020, and is the largest public park in Metairie. It's upkeep and maintenance are paid for by a tax on the water bills of nearby residents.

Jefferson Parish officials did not immediately return a request for comment on the charges against McGuinness.

