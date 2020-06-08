x
JP President asks schools to push back first day by three weeks

Jefferson Parish President Cynthia Lee Sheng noted that she doesn't have the authority to change the school calendar.

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish Cynthia Lee Sheng asked JP School officials to push back the start of the school year, hoping the parish’s improving COVID-19 numbers will continue and give students a safer start.

Sheng mentioned her request during a press conference Thursday morning on COVID-19 in Jefferson Parish. She noted that she does not have any authority to change the school calendar.

"I did request a meeting with the superintendent and speak with several board members and ask that they consider a late start date," Sheng said. "This is not under my authority."

Teachers at a school board meeting Wednesday night made a similar request, saying schools just aren’t ready to take in students safely.

“To me, a three-week delay to see right where we are coming off of this was my ask to them, but of course I want to respect their authority," she said. "I’m a parent too, getting ready to send my kid to school."

Students are set to join teachers in the classroom on Aug. 12.

