JP President asks schools to push back first day by three weeks

METAIRIE, La. — Jefferson Parish Cynthia Lee Sheng asked JP School officials to push back the start of the school year, hoping the parish’s improving COVID-19 numbers will continue and give students a safer start.

Sheng mentioned her request during a press conference Thursday morning on COVID-19 in Jefferson Parish. She noted that she does not have any authority to change the school calendar.

"I did request a meeting with the superintendent and speak with several board members and ask that they consider a late start date," Sheng said. "This is not under my authority."

Teachers at a school board meeting Wednesday night made a similar request, saying schools just aren’t ready to take in students safely.

“To me, a three-week delay to see right where we are coming off of this was my ask to them, but of course I want to respect their authority," she said. "I’m a parent too, getting ready to send my kid to school."