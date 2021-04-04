JP releases a plan to help the parish recover and thrive for years to come

There are over 200 initiatives in the plan however the plan looks at three guiding principles.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Economic Development Commission recently released it's plan to help the parish recover after the pandemic.

The Jefferson Edge 2025 is a roadmap to provide economic development.

There are over 200 initiatives in the plan however the plan looks at three guiding principles.

The first is resiliency, leaders want to have an economy that is more sustainable in the future.

The second, social equity, means helping more minority businesses thrive and the third is competitiveness, or figuring out ways to attract talent and promote economic growth for business in Jefferson Parish.

"We were faced with this global crisis we had a moment where we asked ourselves do we move forward with this planning, so much is uncertain do we wait and see how things shake out and we decided this is actually the perfect time to move ahead with serious planning and take action to develop strategies to help with recovery from this crisis," Annalisa Kelly, the Director of Strategic initiatives with JEDCO said.

Jefferson Parish leaders adopted the Jefferson Edge 2025 in March.