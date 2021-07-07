JP school board approves settlement in case of school policies for virtual learning

State lawmakers even passed the Ka’Mauri Harrison Act, named after Harrison.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — After months of legal battles and widespread attention, The Jefferson Parish School Board approves settlements stemming from two federal lawsuits. Those lawsuits centered around whether campus policies on weapons extend into a student’s home during virtual learning.

It took less than 20 minutes Wednesday night for the board to approve these settlements, effectively ending the legal battles between two families and the Jefferson Parish School District.

In the Ka’Mauri Harrison case, the settlement is $92,500 and in the Tomie Brown case, the settlement is $72,500. Both students will have their suspensions reduced to disruptive conduct, removing any mention of weapons.

This all started back in September when Harrison, a then 4th grader from Harvey and Brown, a then 6th grader from Grand Isle were suspended and recommended for expulsion when BB Guns were seen on camera inside their homes during virtual learning. That lead to lawsuits being filed, heated debate during hearings both at the school district and at the state capitol.

State lawmakers even passed the Ka’Mauri Harrison Act, named after Harrison. That law now requires school districts to have policies in place for virtual learning, which was not in place during 2020. School board members say they’re glad this is behind them and ready to focus on education.

“I think it’s time to move on. I think it’s time for us to get back into the business of educating children. We’ve done a great job getting through this pandemic,” said District Seven board member Billy North. “We’ve done so many great things and it’s time for us to move forward and put those things back into place in a regular kind of year, so our people deserve to get back to the business of educating kids and I’m very excited about us starting this new school year.”

Here’s how the board voted.

In the Harrison settlement:

Ricky Johnson – yes

Billy North – yes

Chad Nugent – no

Gerald LeBlanc – yes

Tiffany Higgins-Kuhn – yes

Sandy Denapolis-Bosarge – yes

Larry Dale – no

Clay Moise – yes

Simeon Dickerson - yes

In the Brown settlement:

Ricky Johnson – yes

Billy North – yes

Chad Nugent – no

Gerald LeBlanc – yes

Tiffany Higgins-Kuhn – yes

Sandy Denapolis-Bosarge – yes

Larry Dale – no

Clay Moise – yes

Simeon Dickerson - yes

Once the settlements were approved, the Jefferson Parish School Board and the two families released this joint statement: