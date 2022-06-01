JP School Board asks controversial new member to step down over social media posts

"We specifically take exception to his post demeaning teachers."

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The controversial new member appointed to the Jefferson Parish School Board has been asked to resign.

The school board put out a statement Friday asking for Rafael Rafidi to step down just days after they appointed him to his position.

The board cited Rafidi's social media, where he posted profane attacks on teachers and anyone he saw as an opponent to former President Donald Trump.

"The non-civil tone, profane language and generalized condemnation of opposing ideological groups is indefensible and inconsistent with the Board’s objective of unity and mutual respect," the statement said. "We specifically take exception to his post demeaning teachers."

Tweeting in 2018, Rafifdi said, "Teachers are the fall of our young people in this country. No values, no work ethic, and just suck as much as you can from those that work hard. Good job".

In Feb. 2021, Rafidi replied to a tweet from former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. "Go f--k yourselves," Rafidi wrote. In another tweet, he called Cassidy a "piece of s--t". He called Landrieu a "f-----g traitor."

Rafidi's social media doesn't say whether he had gone inside the U.S. Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021, but it does say he was at the Stop the Steal Rally and walked over to the Capitol.

Rafidi's appointment came during a special meeting held before Wednesday's regular school board meeting. Rafidi was reportedly the only candidate who expressed an interest in the job.

Among the members of the school board, seven voted to appoint Rafidi. School board members Ricky Johson and Simeon Dickerson did not. Johnson voted against Rafidi's appointment, and Dickerson abstained.