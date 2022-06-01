Newly appointed JP School Board Member attended 'Stop the Steal Rally,' walked to Capitol: repor

The newly appointed member of the Jefferson Parish School Board was at the Stop the Steal Rally on Jan. 6, 2021 and walked to the Capitol, the report said.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish School Board officials told a Metairie businessman he needed to "clean up" his social media comments before appointing him to temporarily fill a seat on the school board, according to a report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate

Rafael Rafidi's commentary on social media includes disparaging and profane attacks against U.S. Sen. Bill Cassidy and former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu among other current and former elected officials— as well as teachers and Democrats, and opponents of former President Donald Trump, according to the report.

The appointment came during a special meeting held before Wednesday's regular meeting. Rafidi was the only candidate who expressed an interest in the job, the report from The Times-Picayune | The New Orleans Advocate said.

Among the members of the school board, seven voted to appoint Rafidi. School board members Ricky Johson and Simeon Dickerson did not. Johnson voted against Rafidi's appointment, and Dickerson abstained.

Before the vote, Johnson and Dickerson had questions about Rafidi's online comments.

Rafidi has posted comments disdainful of the work of teachers and attacked politicians with foul language for their perceived disloyalty to former President Donald Trump, the report said.

Tweeting in 2018, Rafifdi said, "Teachers are the fall of our young people in this country. No values, no work ethic, and just suck as much as you can from those that work hard. Good job".

In Feb. 2021, Rafidi replied to a tweet from former New Orleans Mayor Mitch Landrieu. "Go f--k yourselves," Rafidi replied. In another tweet, he called Cassidy a "piece of s--t". He called Landrieu a "f-----g traitor."