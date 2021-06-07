JP Schools reaches settlement with students who showed BB guns in virtual classes

The case prompted the state legislature to pass a new law requiring school systems to write policies specific to virtual instruction.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish School System and an attorney for two students suspended for briefly showing BB guns during virtual learning confirm both sides are now prepared to settle a federal lawsuit.

The families had asked for their children's suspensions to be overturned and for their school discipline records to be cleared.

Chelsea Cusimano who represents Ka'Mauri Harrison, a Harvey fourth-grader; and Tomie Brown, a Grand Isle sixth-grader told WWL-TV, “The parties have reached a resolution in the matter pending the school board’s approval at a hearing on July 7.”

JP School Board member Billy North pushed for the school district to settle the lawsuit.

He questioned the amount of money the district was spending to defend itself in court.

“I just think it’s important that we look at the money we spend and make sure it’s going into the classroom,” North said.

The lawsuit alleges violations of the students’ rights and due process.

The case prompted the state legislature to pass a new law requiring school systems to write policies specific to virtual instruction.

It also expands students' and families' rights to appeal school suspensions.

The Harrison and Brown cases sparked intense public scrutiny of the Jefferson Parish School system.

“I think what’s being missed in this story is the work we’ve done to keep our schools open,” North said. “We are the largest system in this state, number 97 in the country and we haven’t missed a day. I think that’s the story and I think we’ve done a great job for our children.”

Both students were recommended for expulsion, which is standard procedure for students seen with weapons on school property or during school-sponsored activities.

The punishment was later knocked down to suspensions alone.

Terms of the settlement were not released.

A state court case on the matter is still pending.