JP sheriff Lopinto, families of people shot by deputies spar in press conferences

NEW ORLEANS — Attorneys and family members of two people who were shot by Jefferson Parish deputies in recent months exchanged accusations with Sheriff Joe Lopinto in a couple of press conferences Tuesday.

The crux of the press conferences revolved around a pair of shootings – one of unarmed 14-year-old Tre'mall McGee, who survived and the other of 35-year-old Modesto Reyes, who was chased on foot after a traffic stop and who deputies say was armed and pointing a gun at officers before being fatally shot.

Saying that the Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office has been less than open on the two recent shootings involving deputies, attorneys for the families of Reyes and McGee demanded information about the cases. They also want the JPSO to begin equipping their officers with body cameras.

No information on the shooting of McGee that occurred three months ago was provided to the public until recently, a process that a clearly-irritated Sheriff Joe Lopinto said would not occur again.

Lopinto called Tuesday’s press conference shortly after the one held by attorneys for Reyes and McGee. His family says he was shot in the back by a deputy after being one of several people to flee from a stolen car. The family says he was not the driver, didn’t know the car was stolen and did not pose a threat to officers.

Lopinto said in the case of McGee, the incident occurred during the first week of the local shutdown over coronavirus and no media came to the scene.

“Should a news release have gone out?” he said. “Probably so.” Lopinto indicated that he would begin sending out news releases in any officer-involved shooting.

In the case of 35-year-old Modesto Reyes, officers fatally shot him after a chase on foot and they showed some members of the media, including WWL, a Taser video that shows a man face down on the ground before turning over with what appears to be a gun in each hand. Sheriff Lopinto say Reyes pointed a gun a deputies before a deputy opened fire.

Attorneys for the Reyes family said the short video has not been shown to anyone from the legal team or the family. Copies of the video have not been given to the media. The family also says that an independent autopsy done at their request shows two shots went into Reyes’ back.

“It shows the sheriff’s version is a lie,” said Christopher Murrell, an attorney for the families. “Modesto Reyes has two entry wounds in the back.”

The sheriff admitted that Reyes was shot in the back, but said he was also shot in the front as he rolled over. “He had two guns in his hands,” said Lopinto. “One of which was stolen. If we have someone that contradicts that and wants to give us a statement, come on, we’ll take it.”

Lopinto said he believes his officer in the case of Reyes but said he welcomes anyone with information that would counter that point of view.

In the case of the shooting of McGee, Lopinto says that Child Protective laws prevent him from saying more.

It’s an explanation that doesn’t sit well with the family and their attorneys.

“Anytime it works for them, they’re happy talking about juvenile suspects in the media,” said Murrell. “They’re happy to do it.”

The attorneys say they do plan to file suits in both cases, but they said money is not the paramount issue.

“None of these families would take one dollar if they could have the member of their family back,” said Attorney Dedrick Moore, alluding to Reyes. “Children could have their fathers back, mothers could have their sons back.”

Lopinto sternly defended his office’s actions in the cases and said he isn’t afraid to hold officers accountable if the evidence shows they should be.

“I am not afraid of putting one of my deputies in jail,” he said. “I’ve done it before.”

He said in the case of McGee, he welcomes a statement from teen. He also said that his office is constantly thanked by members of the community – of all races – for keeping them safe.

He also pushed back on the question of body cameras, saying that the cost of equipping his 800-plus staff and keeping all the video for three years is prohibitive.

Attorneys for the families say, it’s a cost that needs to be paid.