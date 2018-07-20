METAIRIE -- The attorney for the family of Keeven Robinson still has several questions about the death of the 22-year-old. Robinson's death was ruled a homicide after he was apparently choked to death during a foot chase with undercover Jefferson Parish Sheriff Deputies in May.

"How did that occur while he was in that backyard? His mother wants to know. What actually caused him to stop breathing?" said Hester Hilliard, who represents the family of Keeven Robinson.

There is surveillance video that shows Robinson eluding a trap set by undercover narcotics agents at a gas station. There is also video of him running off after a crash with an unmarked patrol car, but there is no body camera or dash video, something the NAACP demanded following his death.

"The advantage of having body camera(s) is that it documents the evidence. It documents the scene," Hilliard said.

On Wednesday, while addressing a different case, Eyewitness News’ Paul Murphy asked Sheriff Joe Lopinto about body cameras.

"Look, if I was a police officer on the street I'd like to have a body camera to be honest with you," Lopinto said. “I am not opposed to it."

The cameras cost about $350-a-piece, but Lopinto says storing the video is the expensive part. Covington police say their a docking station cost about $4,500 with with six terabytes of storage. The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, a much larger operation, would likely have to pay much more. And public records laws state they have to keep video attached to an case for three years.

"The amount of calls that we do compared to the incidents that I'd love to have cameras for it becomes cost prohibitive," Lopinto said.

Video or not, Hilliard says she is still determined to find out what lead to his death.

"Her (Keeven’s mother) main focus is there is justice for her son's death," Hilliard said.

Lopinto says he has been talking to local lawmakers about possibly changing the law so the office doesn't have to store so many video for as long. Westbank State Representative Rodney Lyons says he is very interested in working with the sheriff to try to start this process.

Many of the departments that do not have body cams, such as the JPSO, the St. Bernard Sheriff's office and Kenner PD, have said the systems are too expensive. But now more people, including former NOPD Chief and Loyola professor Ronal Serpas says it’s worth the investment.

"It's an expense worth a government’s time,” Serpas said. “The ability to demonstrate when officers are doing things the right way is priceless. The ability to demonstrate when officers could have done a better job is priceless.”

The Westwego Police Chief, Dwayne Munch Sr., agrees. He says the body and dash cameras they used have saved them money.

“The footage has reduced liability, absolutely. That's why we don't get sued a lot,” Munch said.

WWL-TV desk assistant Osama Ayyad contributed to this report.

