JP voting lines shorter as more machines added on west bank

MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish added four voting machines to its west bank early voting site in Marrero after reports of waits of 3, 4 and 5 hours to vote on the first three days of early voting.

Jefferson Parish Registrar of Voters Dennis DiMarco said the addition of the machines had lines on Tuesday shorter than the previous days.

Some people who had seen the lines on Friday, Saturday and Monday decided to take measures into their own hands with some arriving as early as 4 am to wait in the cooler temperatures in hopes of being in and out of the line quickly.

“We saw the crowds,” said a couple sitting in lawn chairs. “Us, being African-American, it is more important for us to come out because of our history.”

“It’s a chance for me to come in and make sure my vote is cast. I like to tell people that if you want to have a conversation about politics, the first thing you should ask is, ‘did you vote?’” asked another man who had been in line a while.

According to NOLA.com, Jefferson Parish had only 32 machines available for voting parish-wide compared to 42 in St. Tammany Parish and 115 in Orleans Parish. That’s despite Jefferson Parish having the largest population of those three parishes.

"I think a lot of people are frustrated," Jefferson Parish Councilman Scott Walker said.

According to the Louisiana Secretary of State, 16,880 people cast a ballot Friday and Saturday in Jefferson Parish during the first two days of a 10-day window for early voting.



A total of 36,314 people voted early in Jefferson Parish before the 2016 election.



Jefferson Parish Registrar of Voters Dennis Dimarco said the number of early voters will only grow because of concerns about the mail service, so more voting machines are on the way to West Jefferson to relieve the pressure there.

By Tuesday there should be 14 in place at the Odom Building, up from 10, but Dimarco said he has rules to follow this year about social distancing.



"The perfect storm for us is the coronavirus which means social distancing. We're mandated to have all machines six feet apart,” he said.

DiMarco told Nola.com that he anticipated he would have enough polling locations and machines until sometime in September when he realized he might need more space. He said at that time he inquired about using the Alario Center similar to what Orleans did with the Smoothie King Center, but was told it was too late.



With high interest in this election, voting advocates say there should have been more of a push for more or larger locations in Jefferson Parish to avoid long waits.



"What we've been telling folks is be prepared. Be prepared to stand in line, bring water, bring snacks, bring a chair,” said Ashley Shelton, executive director of the Power Coalition for Equity and Justice, a nonprofit voting rights group.



Barbara Rogers is one of the many who brought a chair Monday to the Odom Building.



She said she would wait as long as necessary to vote.