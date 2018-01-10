The Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office is searching for a missing 12-year-old boy last seen at school Monday morning.

Latrell Lewis left John Quincy Adams Middle School and was last seen in a navy blue school t-shirt and khaki pants. The sheriff’s office said Lewis may be in need of medical attention.

He is described as a black boy, around 5 feet tall, weighing about 70 to 80 pounds.

Anyone with information on Lewis’ whereabouts is asked to call the JPSO Missing Person Section at 504-364-5300 or 911.

