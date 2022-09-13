JPSO chase ends in car crash, several injuries, 3 teenage suspects arrested

All three teenage suspects are in police custody and being taken to the hospital before they are booked.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Police arrested three teenagers after they crashed a stolen car following a police chase, according to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

Lopinto said the three teenagers, ages 15, 16 and 17, were driving a car stolen from New Orleans with a license plate stolen from Jefferson Parish.

Deputies spotted the stolen vehicle on an ANPR camera, which is a surveillance camera used to read license plates.

JPSO deputies then attempted to stop the stolen car, which led them on a chase that ended in a crash at Barataria and LaPalco Boulevards.

“Kind of like Ground Hog’s Day out here. We keep chasing these stolen vehicles," Lopinto said.

In total, the driver of the stolen car crashed into five vehicles, including one with a 10-month-old baby inside.

A JPSO deputy on a motorcycle was also struck, but police say no one was severely injured in any of the crashes.

All three teenage suspects are in police custody and being taken to the hospital before they are booked.

Lopinto did not identify the suspects, but said two of them are from Jefferson Parish and one is from New Orleans.

This is the second time in two days that a police chase involving JPSO deputies and a stolen car has ended in a crash.

"These young kids don't understand the consequences of their actions, but we're not going to let them slide here. We're gonna go after them," the Sheriff said. "The real problem is these kids and why they aren't in school. All of them should be in school. Those are bigger problems that I don't have answers for."