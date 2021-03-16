JPSO creates 'safe zone' for online sales in memory of Joseph Vindel

Vindel was killed March 7 while attempting to sell his dirt bike through Facebook Marketplace.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office created two "safe exchange zones" in memory of Joseph Vindel who was murdered trying to sell a dirt bike online.

When Lindsey Vindel looks at the the sign with his son's name on it, he feels mixed emotions.

"They really put something together very, very quickly and to have it in his memory is a real source of pride for us in a very dark time," Lindsey Vindel said.

Vindel is grateful knowing the safe exchange zone could save a life, but he's heartbroken knowing the sign is only a result of the death of his son Joseph who he describes as a fun, ambitious, friendly person with a giving spirit and a bright future in real estate.

"Joe was a beautiful person inside and out, loved being around people, loved having fun," Vindel said.

Vindel was killed March 7 while attempting to sell his dirt bike through Facebook Marketplace. JPSO said Jalen Harvey admitted to shooting and killing Vindel when they met at an apartment complex in Harvey.

"Every opportunity we have to be without loved one's, we can't miss it," Vindel said.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto said Joseph Vindel's tragic death pushed the department to immediately create a place for people to meet and conduct exchanges.

"It was something we had to do," Lopinto said.

In just one week, JPSO created two "Joseph Vindel Memorial Safe Exchange Zones," one on each side of the river.

Sheriff Lopinto gave up his assigned parking spots to create marked exchange parking spots.

"While we were at the services for Mr. Vindel, the striping was being done and we got the signs put up that day," Lopinto said.

The Eastbank zone is at the front of JPSO's Eastbank Operations Center at 3300 Metairie Road and the Westbank zone is in front of the JPSO Investigations Bureau at 725 Maple Avenue in Harvey.

These zones are locations are under 24-hour video surveillance. JPSO encourages people to conduct transactions during daylight hours.

People are already taking advantage of it.

"You can't find a safer venue for it," said Jamey Cursi, who met someone at the safe zone to purchase a truck.

The goal is to prevent another tragic loss.

From a horrible tragedy, if it saves someone's life, that's a great thing," Vindel said.

The safe zones are not just for online sales. They can also be used for custody exchanges for families needing a safe place to meet.