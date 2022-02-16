JPSO deputies fatally shoot man who refused to get out of car

The sheriff’s office did not provide details about the 911 complaint or why deputies were called to the area.

MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff’s Office deputies fatally shot a man they say refused orders to get out of his vehicle in Marrero on Wednesday morning.

According to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto, deputies were dispatched to a 911 complaint in the 500 block of Wilson Street around 2:15 a.m. At the scene, deputies made contact with a man who refused to exit his vehicle.

“After several minutes of deputies speaking with the suspect and attempting to secure his cooperation, the suspect escalated his refusal to cooperate by starting his vehicle’s engine,” Lopinto said. “Deputies who were in the direct path of the vehicle discharged their service weapons, striking the suspect several times.”

The JPSO said that the man was pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not provide details about the 911 complaint or why deputies were called to the area. The statement did not say if the man tried to move the car before the deputies opened fire.

Lopinto said several body-worn cameras were collected as evidence at the scene. The JPSO is asking anyone with relevant video or other information about the shooting should call the sheriff’s office investigations bureau at 504-365-5300.