Jefferson Parish Deputies shot and killed a homicide suspect who allegedly pulled a gun on them in a Metairie apartment complex Wednesday night.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joe Lopinto, officers were attempting to arrest a murder suspect at the Grand Vida apartments on Cleary Avenue when the suspect pulled a gun on them.

Officer opened fire, killing the suspect. Lopinto could not confirm if the suspect shot at police before he was killed.

“Obviously, our officers have to defend themselves and they have a hard job to do,” Lopinto said. “They’re going out to solve a murder of someone else that lost a life.”

The unidentified suspect was wanted for the murder of 19-year-old Kenyon Clark.

Clark was fatally shot on June 19 at Frank Lemon Playground in Metairie. Clark’s older brother, Darrell “D.J.” Clark, a wide receiver for Grambling University, was wounded in the shooting.

Family members say DJ Clark's 2-year-old son was with his father when the gunman opened fire. The child was not hurt.

Lopinto said that the suspect was involved in another shooting at the Rockford Heights Apartments in Metairie, but that no one was wounded in that shooting.

This is a developing story. Watch Eyewitness News at 10 for the latest information.