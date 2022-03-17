JPSO deputy discharges firearm while engaging with two juveniles

Neither juvenile, a 14 and 15-year-old, were hit by gunfire.

MARRERO, La. — The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office is investigating an incident that occurred late Wednesday night that involved a deputy firing his weapon while chasing two juveniles from New Orleans.

Neither of the two teenagers, a 14 and 15-year-old, were hit or wounded.

The two juveniles were occupying a vehicle that had been reported earlier as being suspicious and possibly involved in gunfire heard earlier in the night.

The vehicle, a Toyota Rav4, was occupied and both juveniles were in possession of firearms. While engaging with the suspects in the vehicle, one deputy fired his weapon.

The two fled the scene in the vehicle. They eventually crashed into a canal on Plaza Drive, where they then attempted to flee on foot. One suspect was arrested immediately in the 1900 block of Ames Blvd. The other was later located behind a business in the 6200 block of Lapalco Blvd.

Both suspects were transported to area hospitals for treatment for injuries sustained in the car crash.

After the vehicle was removed from the canal, it was found to be stolen out of New Orleans.