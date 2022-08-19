JPSO: Deputy shoots at suspect attempting to break into his unmarked car

It is not known at this time if the suspect was injured.

NEW ORLEANS — A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office deputy shot at a burglary suspect after he attempted to break into his unmarked car, according to Sheriff Joseph Lopinto.

The JPSO says a group of suspects burglarized vehicles in Metairie, including an unmarked JPSO vehicle, just before 2 a.m. in the 200 block of Sycamore Drive.

Investigators said the deputy was working on a security detail when he saw the suspect's vehicle approaching him. The suspects cut their lights off and pulled beside the deputy, and he could not exit. When the suspect attempted to enter the JPSO vehicle, the deputy saw that the suspect had a handgun. The deputy then shot at the suspects.

The suspects drove away.

The sheriff's office did not share any information on the suspect vehicle "due to investigative concerns."