RIVER RIDGE, La. — A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputy was shot in River Ridge Thursday night.

The officer is expected to recover, but the extent of his injuries is unknown according to officials.

The shooting happened just after 7 p.m. in the 8700 block of Melrose Lane.

What led to the shooting is unclear. Officers did not say if the shooter was arrested or is at-large.

