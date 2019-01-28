NEW ORLEANS — A Jefferson Parish deputy was struck by a pickup truck while in his patrol vehicle on Sunday night.

The crash happened near the intersection of Spruce and Leonidas streets, in the Leonidas neighborhood of New Orleans.

Eyewitness News crews on the scene saw the patrol vehicle with significant front end damage, while the black pickup truck involved in the accident was seen about a block away.

Officials have yet to comment on what might have lead up to the crash or the condition of the officer.