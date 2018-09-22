AVONDALE, La. -- One person is dead after a single car wreck at NOLA Motorsports racetrack Saturday morning.

Officials with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office said it happened during a controlled race on the property at 11075 Nicolle Boulevard.

At some point during the race, the car malfunctioned and caught fire, JPSO spokesman Glen Boyd said.

According to The New Orleans Advocate, this is the second fatality in the park's 6-year history. The first happened in 2017 when a motorcyclist from Houston was killed.

The victim's name has not been released.

