MARRERO, La. — Deputies say a Jefferson Parish high school student was arrested after a fight with a school resource officer Thursday.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, school administrators at Higgins High School called for the officer around 10 a.m. to stop a student causing a classroom disturbance.

The sheriff's office said the student, later identified as 18-year-old Jami Coston, was described as "extremely angry and profane."

JPSO said the officer confronted Coston in a breezeway and the student started removing his clothing and swearing at the deputy.

"Fearing that Coston was preparing to attack him, the deputy directed Coston to submit to handcuffing. Coston refused," JPSO Captain Jason Rivarde said.

Rivarde added that the deputy tried to handcuff Coston and he resisted. The deputy then "escorted him into a position on the ground" to handcuff him.

Rivarde said Coston continued to resist and got into another scuffle with the deputy in the school's office. JPSO said the deputy again "escorted Coston to the ground" and Coston face was cut near his left eye.

Family members who spoke to WWL-TV say they dispute the JPSO's account of the incident and they say the deputy punched Coston in the school's office.

JPSO said Coston refused treatment at the school. The deputy was bruised on his right knee and right hand.

Coston was booked int the Jefferson Parish Correctional Center on charges of interfering with an educational facility, battery of a police officer and resisting an officer.

"Student safety and the security of our campuses is of the utmost importance to our agency, and we will do everything within our power to keep our schools as safe as possible," Rivarde said.

