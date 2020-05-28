JPSO investigates late-night deputy-involved shooting

Deputies with the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office were working a deputy-involved shooting Wednesday night in Marrero.

The shooting happened late Wednesday night near Eiseman Avenue and 4th Street.

A statement from Capt. Jason Rivarde, a JPSO public information officer, said the scene was active around 11:30 p.m. Wednesday.

No more information is available at this time.

