Jefferson

JPSO investigates shooting death of 26-year-old

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriffs office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Metairie, Thursday night.

The incident took place around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Laurel Street.

Police did not give the person's name, but did say the victim was a 26-year-old man.

According to the Sherrifs office, paramedics transported him to the hospital by EMS, but later died from his injuries.

A motive and suspect have not yet been named.

Anyone with information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867.

This is a developing story, and it will be updated with the latest information available. Stick with WWLTV.com for the latest news.

