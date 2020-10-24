JPSO investigates shooting death of 26-year-old

The incident took place around 10 p.m. in the 300 block of N. Laurel Street.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriffs office is investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Metairie, Thursday night.

Police did not give the person's name, but did say the victim was a 26-year-old man.

According to the Sherrifs office, paramedics transported him to the hospital by EMS, but later died from his injuries.

A motive and suspect have not yet been named.

Anyone with information that can help police in the investigation can call CrimeStoppers at 504.822.1111 or toll-free 1.877.903.7867.

