METAIRIE, La. – Deputies in Jefferson Parish are investigating a crash on I-10 that could possibly be linked to a shooting in New Orleans.

The crash happened on I-10 westbound between Causeway Boulevard and Clearview Parkway. A white sedan with a Florida license plate has heavy damage to its front.

Accident on I-10 westbound between Causeway and Clearview. Learning car was involved in a shooting. @WWLTV #BeOn4 pic.twitter.com/ShtH1erLvY — Duke Carter II (@dcarterII) September 21, 2018

As of 6:25 a.m., a tow truck was at the scene to clear the crash. The incident has not caused any traffic issues on I-10.

Stay with Eyewitness News on WWL-TV and WWLTV.com for more on this developing story.

© 2018 WWL