Jefferson

JPSO investigating deadly shooting in Marrero

According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Mather Drive.
MARRERO, La. — Authorities are investigating a deadly shooting that happened in Marrero on Monday morning.

According to Sheriff Joe Lopinto, the shooting happened around 5:30 a.m. in the 6700 block of Mather Drive. Deputies arriving at the scene found a man inside a home with multiple gunshot wounds. He was later pronounced dead at the scene.

The sheriff’s office did not release any additional details about a possible suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

