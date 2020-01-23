RIVER RIDGE, La. — A murder investigation is underway after a man died from a gunshot wound in Jefferson Parish early Thursday.

Around 5 a.m., Kenner police officers found a man with a gunshot wound near the Creston Street and Richard Avenue in unincorporated Jefferson Parish. Authorities say the man died at the scene due to his injuries.

The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office has assumed the investigation. The JPSO did not release the man's name or any suspect or motive for the shooting.

Anyone with information about the shooting is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300 or Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

