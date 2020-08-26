x
Skip Navigation
Breaking News
More () »

New Orleans's Leading Local News: Weather, Traffic, Sports and more | New Orleans, Louisiana | WWLTV.com

Jefferson

JPSO investigating homicide in Avondale

Police did not say who was killed or how they were killed.
Credit: WWL
Police lights (Stock photo)

AVONDALE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a homicide in Avondale.

According to a sheriff's office spokesperson, the homicide took place in the 100 block of Millie Drive, a residential neighborhood.

Police did not say who was killed or how they were killed.

This is a developing Story. Stick with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News for the latest information.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play. 