JPSO investigating homicide in Avondale

AVONDALE, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Deputies are on the scene of a homicide in Avondale.
According to a sheriff's office spokesperson, the homicide took place in the 100 block of Millie Drive, a residential neighborhood.
Police did not say who was killed or how they were killed.
This is a developing Story. Stick with WWLTV.com and Eyewitness News for the latest information.
