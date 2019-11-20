TERRYTOWN, La. — Authorities are investigating after a man was murdered in Terrytown Wednesday morning.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, the murder happened before 10 a.m. in the 2100 block of Browning Lane. The sheriff's office said the victim was a man but did not provide any other details about the killing.

A large JPSO presence was seen outside a home.

Sheriff Joe Lopinto is expected to release additional details on Wednesday afternoon.

Anyone with information about the crime is asked to call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

► Get breaking news from your neighborhood delivered directly to you by downloading the new FREE WWL-TV News app now in the IOS App Store or Google Play.