HARVEY, La. — Authorities say one man is dead following a shooting Monday evening in Harvey.

Jefferson Parish Sheriff Joseph Lopinto said the shooting was reported around 5:27 p.m. in the 3800 block of Chinkapin Drive. Deputies arriving at the scene found an unnamed 57-year-old man who had been shot several times. That man died was pronounced dead at the scene.

Lopinto said that one person was detained at the scene and detectives are working to determine if he will face criminal charges.

Investigators say they have handled confrontations in the past between the victim and the suspected shooter but not in the past year.

