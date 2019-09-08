MARRERO, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriff's deputies are investigating after a man was shot in the 5100 Block of Mt. Shasta Lane in Marrero, officials said.

The shooting happened around 2 p.m. Friday, said spokeperson with sheriff's office said.

The victim went to a local hospital, where he was listed in critical condition, the spokesperson said. He had gunshot wounds to both legs.

No further information was immediately available.

If you have any information about this incident please call call Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111 or toll-free at 1-877-903-STOP.