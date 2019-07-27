MARRERO, La. — Deputies are investigating after a man was found shot and killed near a school early Saturday morning.

According to Jefferson Parish Sheriff's officials, deputies arrived in the 2800 block of Mount Kennedy Drive, the location of the Ray St. Pierre Academy for Advanced Studies, around 1:50 a.m. Saturday after receiving a report of shots fired in the area.

When they arrived at the scene, they found an unidentified man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds.

He was pronounced dead on the scene, officials said.

A homicide investigation was opened and no further details were immediately available from officials. The name of the victim will be released by the Jefferson Parish Coroner at a later date.

Neither the name of a suspect nor a potential motive in the killing were immediately available.

Ray St. Pierre Academy is an elementary school in the Jefferson Parish Public School System that serves about 350 students, according to the school's website.

Across the river, at almost the exact same time deputies were dispatched to the Marrero location, two other men were found shot in different areas of New Orleans. Both those men were pronounced dead in what proved to be a fatal night in the metro area.

Anyone with information about this Marrero killing is asked to call the JPSO Homicide Section at 504-364-5300, officials said.