Jefferson

JPSO motorcycle deputy injured in hit-&-run crash, police search for driver

Police say the deputy was treated for "moderate injuries" at a local hospital.
Credit: JPSO

METAIRIE, La. — Police are searching for the woman they believe hit a motorcycle deputy with her car on Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, a JPSO motorcycle deputy was hit by a car on Airline Highway near Ferris Place on May 10 around 6 p.m.

Police say the driver drove away from the scene after hitting the deputy.

Witnesses described the car as a champagne-colored Toyota Camry with a temporary license plate in the rear window and a brake light that doesn't work, according to police. They described the driver as a Black woman with a medium build and long ponytail braided with black and red hair.

Police obtained a picture they believe is the car involved in the crash.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or location of the vehicle is asked to call our Traffic Division at 504-598-5880, or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.

