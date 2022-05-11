JPSO motorcycle deputy injured in hit-&-run crash, police search for driver

Police say the deputy was treated for "moderate injuries" at a local hospital.

METAIRIE, La. — Police are searching for the woman they believe hit a motorcycle deputy with her car on Tuesday.

According to the Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office, a JPSO motorcycle deputy was hit by a car on Airline Highway near Ferris Place on May 10 around 6 p.m.

Police say the driver drove away from the scene after hitting the deputy.

Witnesses described the car as a champagne-colored Toyota Camry with a temporary license plate in the rear window and a brake light that doesn't work, according to police. They described the driver as a Black woman with a medium build and long ponytail braided with black and red hair.

Police obtained a picture they believe is the car involved in the crash.

Police say the deputy was treated for "moderate injuries" at a local hospital.

Anyone with information on the identity of the driver or location of the vehicle is asked to call our Traffic Division at 504-598-5880, or contact Crimestoppers at 504-822-1111.