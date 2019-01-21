The Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Office Motorcycle Deputy injured while escoring a broadcast crew from the NFC Championship game has been released from the hospital.

According to a report from The New Orleans Advocate, the unidentified deputy was released from the hospital Monday morning.

According to JPSO officials, the deputy was escorting the Fox Sports broadcasting team from the game when someone ran a red light and struck the officers.

He sustained minor injuries and is being treated at a local hospital, according to police. He is expected to recover.

Police did not have details on which intersection the deputy was struck at or what charges, if any, will be filed against the driver.