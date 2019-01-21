A Jefferson Parish Sheriff's Motorcycle Deputy was struck by a car while working an escort after Sunday's Saints game.

According to JPSO officials, the deputy was escorting the Fox Sports broadcasting team from the game when someone ran a red light and struck the officers.

He sustained minor injuries and is being treated at a local hospital, according to police. He is expected to recover.

Police did not have details on which intersection the deputy was struck at or what charges, if any, will be filed against the driver.