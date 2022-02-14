Multiple injured in 'major crash' in Jefferson Parish

Multiple people were injured and they have been transported to the hospital for treatment.

JEFFERSON PARISH, La. — Jefferson Parish Sheriffs Office is investigating a "major accident" involving an officer in the 1100 block of Clearview Parkway.

Investigators say a JPSO patrol car was rear-ended and forced across the median. The sheriff's office says multiple people were injured and they have been transported to the hospital for treatment. Sheriff Joe Lopinto said the deputy suffered an injury to his hand and his vehicle was significantly damaged.

A traffic light and fire hydrant were damaged during the crash, according to JPSO.

JPSO is asking all motorists to avoid the area and say that the roadway will be affected for some time.